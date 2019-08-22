Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Babies
Published

Pittsburgh hospital newborns dressed up as 'Wizard of Oz' characters

By Melissa Leon | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Lions and tigers and bears -- and babies.

Four newborns at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh were dressed up as characters from the "The Wizard of Oz" to celebrate the film's 80th anniversary this Sunday.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON MARRIES LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND LAUREN HASHIAN

Newborns were dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network)

Newborns were dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network)

The Allegheny Health Network, which includes West Penn Hospital, sometimes dresses up its babies on holidays, Fox 8 reported Thursday. This time, they were celebrating the iconic 1939 movie.

Newborns were dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network)

Newborns were dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network)

Newborns were dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network)

Newborns were dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network)

The tiny Dorothy, Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion were dressed for the occasion and ready for their close-ups.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN FATHERHOOD: TARANTINO TO BECOME A DAD

The newborn dressed as Dorothy donned a blue gingham outfit, complete with red ruby slippers.

Newborns were dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network)

Newborns were dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network)

The newborn Scarecrow looked anything but scary.

Newborns were dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network)

Newborns were dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network)

Tiny Lion looked ready to roar in an outfit complete with lion's ears and a mane.

Newborns were dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network)

Newborns were dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network)

Baby Tin Man even had a heart.

Newborns were dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network)

Newborns were dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. (Photo courtesy of Allegheny Health Network)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Wizard of Oz" was released on Aug. 25, 1939, and remains one of Hollywood's most popular films.