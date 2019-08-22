Pittsburgh hospital newborns dressed up as 'Wizard of Oz' characters

Lions and tigers and bears -- and babies.

Four newborns at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh were dressed up as characters from the "The Wizard of Oz" to celebrate the film's 80th anniversary this Sunday.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON MARRIES LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND LAUREN HASHIAN

The Allegheny Health Network, which includes West Penn Hospital, sometimes dresses up its babies on holidays, Fox 8 reported Thursday. This time, they were celebrating the iconic 1939 movie.

The tiny Dorothy, Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion were dressed for the occasion and ready for their close-ups.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN FATHERHOOD: TARANTINO TO BECOME A DAD

The newborn dressed as Dorothy donned a blue gingham outfit, complete with red ruby slippers.

The newborn Scarecrow looked anything but scary.

Tiny Lion looked ready to roar in an outfit complete with lion's ears and a mane.

Baby Tin Man even had a heart.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Wizard of Oz" was released on Aug. 25, 1939, and remains one of Hollywood's most popular films.