Newborns wear coronavirus face shields in Bangkok hospital, but CDC doesn't recommend this in US

A hospital in Bangkok dressed newborns with face shields in an effort to protect them against the novel coronavirus.

All infants at the maternity ward in the Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok were fitted with face shields when handled by staff to prevent infection, according to Fox 5 New York. Nurses at the Bangkok hospital were also wearing face masks while caring for the babies, and parents could only see and take photographs of their children through a glass window, the outlet reported.

In the U.S., however, placing face shields on infants is not what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends, saying on its website that no data supports “the use of infant face shields for protection against COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses.”

In fact, infant face shields can heighten risks of sudden infant death syndrome, suffocation, and strangulation, according to the CDC guidelines. Babies move frequently, shifting and squirming about, which increases the chances of a face shield blocking air entry to their nose and mouth.

Additional CDC guidelines for pregnant women and infant care amid the coronavirus outbreak can be found here.