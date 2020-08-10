Coronavirus-induced equipment shortages led New York hospital to use garden hoses with ventilators: book

One New York hospital system is looking to acquire its own supply company after tough lessons learned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff at Northwell Health turned to hardware stores for garden hoses amid equipment shortages to make use out of ventilators received from the state, the New York Post reported, citing “Leading Through a Pandemic,” a book written by Michael Dowling, president and CEO at Northwell Health.

Joseph Kemp, a spokesperson for Northwell Health, confirmed to Fox News on Monday that The Post gave an accurate account of Dowling’s comments in his upcoming book.

The hospital's reported consideration to acquire its own supply company is an attempt to step away from an overreliance on foreign companies to manufacture “vital supplies,” including pharmaceutical drugs, the outlet wrote, citing Dowling.

“We’re in talks with a couple of companies. You can’t depend on people overseas for supplies when you are in the middle of a war,” Dowling told The Post on Sunday. Officials told the outlet "they have been exploring the possibility since May, with ongoing discussions with private manufacturers," per the report.

The new book was co-authored by Charles Kenney, Northwell Health’s chief journalist, and is said to be the "first major book" by health care providers who worked on the front line as the virus ravaged through the city.

The book also mentions how staff used 3D-printed parts to create “makeshift breathing machines and nasal swabs” for virus tests, the outlet wrote.

Other than plans to better equipment supply, the book also made additional recommendations in preparation for any future health-related disasters, such as accelerating telehealthcare.

