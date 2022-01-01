New York, Florida shatter single-day records for COVID-19 cases

New York and Florida have both recorded their highest-ever single-day total of new COVID-19 cases in recent days as new cases surge all over the United States.

New York set a record of 85,476 cases on Saturday, breaking the state's record set just days earlier. The surge in cases came amid high numbers of testing.

Florida recorded 75,900 cases on Dec. 31, marking the fourth time in seven days that Florida has broken its record, which has raised the 7-day average to 42,600 - twice as much as this past summer’s surge thanks to the delta variant.

OMICRON VARIANT MAY IMPACT LUNGS DIFFERENTLY, STUDIES SAY

Florida usually only reports numbers on a Friday, but it feeds daily numbers to the CDC, which is where the new numbers came from. The Florida Department of Health will remain closed throughout the New Year’s holiday weekend, meaning new numbers will not be available until the following week, WFLA reported.

OMICRON LOOKS TO BRING IN NEW YEAR WITH HIGHEST CASELOADS RECORDED YET

The omicron variant has driven the new surge as it has in most parts of the country, resulting in a desperate need for testing. Florida residents have formed long lines in many areas, with wait times so long that at least three people have collapsed while standing in line.

Three people waiting at the Al Lopez Park testing site collapsed Friday, requiring immediate medical attention. One person left before the medics arrived, and the other two were women in their 60s – both with a history of blood pressure issues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New testing sites have opened in the meantime to help with the sharp increase in demand.

New Jersey, California, and Texas have also seen surges in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.