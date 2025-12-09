New Ozempic-alternative diabetes pill burns fat without muscle loss, study suggests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scientists in Sweden have created a new pill designed to help the body burn fat and control blood sugar in a different way than popular GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic.

While injectable GLP-1s work by suppressing appetite, this new treatment boosts metabolism in the muscles.

A study led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Stockholm University included both an early animal study and a human clinical trial with 48 healthy adults and 25 people with type 2 diabetes, according to a press release.

The new oral medication was found to successfully control blood glucose, boost fat burning and retain muscle mass in animals, while getting high marks for tolerability and safety in humans.

It was also found to have fewer side effects than GLP-1s like semaglutides and tirzepatides, which are known to cause appetite loss, gastrointestinal distress and muscle wasting, the researchers noted.

The experimental medication uses a new form of beta-2 agonist that benefits muscle function while also avoiding overstimulation of the heart, which has been identified as a potential safety concern of older versions.

The findings were published this week in the journal Cell.

Because the new oral drug acts via a different mechanism than appetite-suppressing medications, it could be used alone or in combination with GLP-1s, the researchers noted.

"Our results point to a future where we can improve metabolic health without losing muscle mass," said Tore Bengtsson, professor at the Department of Molecular Bioscience at Wenner-Gren Institute, Stockholm University, in the release. "Muscles are important in both type 2 diabetes and obesity, and muscle mass is also directly correlated with life expectancy."

This medication has the potential to be of "great importance" for patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity, according to Shane C. Wright, assistant professor at the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at Karolinska Institutet.

"Our substance appears to promote healthy weight loss and, in addition, patients do not have to take injections," he added.

Dr. Trey Wickham, interim chief of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism at VCU Health in Richmond, Virginia, was not involved in the study but shared his reaction to the publication in the journal Cell.

"This compound’s mechanism of action could address some specific metabolic concerns with previous weight reduction therapies, such as the loss of both muscle and fat tissue," Wickham told Fox News Digital.

"Although the reported preliminary results are interesting, rigorous testing involving larger longitudinal trials are necessary to ensure human long-term safety and understand the potential role of this compound in the comprehensive, evidence-based treatment of obesity and diabetes."

The study had some limitations, the researchers noted, chiefly that the preclinical studies in mice fail to capture the "complex nature of these diseases" in humans.

Structural studies are needed to understand exactly how the drug works.

"Our phase 1 data show that compound 15 is well-tolerated; however, conclusive clinical efficacy data (on how the drug controls glucose metabolism) are currently still lacking."

Looking ahead, the company that developed the drug, Atrogi AB, plans to conduct a larger phase 2 clinical trial with a larger, more diverse population, including people with obesity.

The study was supported in part by the Swedish Research Council, the Swedish Society for Medical Research and the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Uppsala University, University of Copenhagen, Monash University and University of Queensland all collaborated with the lead researchers.