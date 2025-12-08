New baldness treatment shows dramatic hair-regrowth gains in major trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new experimental scalp treatment called clascoterone has shown strong results in helping reduce male-pattern hair loss (also known as androgenetic alopecia, or AGA).

Experts call the results promising, claiming that this could be the first new approach to reversing hair loss in decades.

Conducted by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals in Ireland, the two large, late-stage trials — named Scalp 1 and Scalp 2 — enrolled a combined total of 1,465 men across the U.S. and Europe, according to a press release.

EXPERIMENTAL SERUM SHOWS PROMISE IN REVERSING BALDNESS WITHIN 20 DAYS

Participants either used the topical solution or a placebo under randomized conditions. The main measure of success was "target-area hair count" (TAHC), an objective count of hairs in a defined scalp area.

The topical solution works by blocking the action of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) — a hormone that causes genetically sensitive hair follicles to shrink — directly at the follicle receptor rather than affecting hormones system-wide, according to Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

This localized approach attempts to address the biological root cause of AGA without exposing the body to additional hormones.

In the Scalp 1 group, clascoterone showed a 539% relative improvement in hair count compared with the placebo group. The participants in Scalp 2 showed a 168% relative improvement, the release stated.

"We really don't have a very effective cream or lotion for hair loss, so this may be valuable for widespread clinical use."

One study showed "statistical significance" in patient-reported outcomes, while the other showed a "favorable trend," the release noted. When data from both trials were combined, the improvement was described as "statistically significant" and aligned with the counted-hair results.

"For decades, patients have had to choose between available treatment options with limited efficacy or safety issues due to systemic hormonal exposure, often resulting in patients not treating their hair loss at all," Maria Hordinsky, M.D., from the University of Minnesota's Department of Dermatology, said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

HAIR-LOSS DRUG TIED TO SUICIDES, DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY IN GLOBAL STUDY

"These findings show the potential for clascoterone 5% topical solution to change that equation by delivering real, measurable regrowth with negligible systemic exposure," added Hordinsky.

Patient-reported outcomes — how study participants perceived their hair growth — were also positive.

"I think this is promising," Marc Siegel, M.D., senior medical analyst for Fox News, told Fox News Digital. "We really don't have a very effective cream or lotion for hair loss," added the doctor, who was not involved in the study.

Minoxidil lotion, one of the most widely used, FDA-approved topical treatments, generally has limited effectiveness, Siegel noted. "So, this may well be valuable for widespread clinical use."

Potential limitations and risks

Siegel, who was not involved in the trials, referenced the study’s claim that the only side effect was "local irritation," and said the medication appeared to be generally safe.

Safety and tolerance of the drug appeared to be comparable to the placebo group. Side effects were minimal and occurred at similar rates in both the active and placebo groups, with most found to be unrelated to the drug, according to the researchers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The researchers noted that the improvement in the study participants was in comparison to the placebo group in the study — it doesn’t guarantee that men will grow five times more hair than with other treatments.

Each individual's results depend on how much hair they had at the start, and without the full data, it's unclear how much visible growth most men will achieve.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"You do need to watch out for allergic reactions, and in rare cases, adrenal insufficiency, since the cream is an anti-androgen," Siegel cautioned. This means because this treatment blocks androgens (male hormones), it could slightly affect the adrenal glands, which help the body manage stress hormones.

Also, these are top-line results, as more detailed data — including long-term durability, variation between different degrees of hair loss and extended safety over 12 months — have yet to be released.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

If approved, this would be the first scalp treatment that works by blocking DHT right at the hair follicle — the first of its kind made specifically for male hair loss, the company says.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Cosmo plans to complete a full 12-month safety follow-up by spring 2026 before submitting the medication for regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe.