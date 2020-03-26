Emotional video shows neighbors greeting girl returning from final chemo treatment amid coronavirus isolation

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This definitely fits the definition of "good news."

When actor John Krasinski asked Twitter to share some good news (in light of the current coronavirus outbreak), social media did not disappoint. A proud mom shared a truly heartwarming video that Kransinski called "one of the greatest things" he's seen.

The former "The Office" actor took to Twitter, writing, "Alright everybody, how about some good news! Send me the stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile!"

AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, MAN'S NOTE TO HOSPITAL STAFF WHO SAVED WIFE GOES VIRAL

April Danz responded with a truly inspiring post. She wrote, "My daughter, Coco, finished her final chemo treatment yesterday and our friends had a surprise social distancing welcome home parade for her!"

She also shared a video of her daughter riding in the car as she came across her neighbors welcoming her home. Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, everyone is practicing social distancing but also sending the young girl some very good vibes.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Her neighbors all lined the streets with their decorated cars, cheering and waving signs and balloons at the young girl.

Based on her reaction, Coco seemed to be thrilled with the outpouring of support from her community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Krasinski responded to the video, posting, "Well this is one of the greatest things I’ve seen. Welcome home Coco!"

Actor Matthew Lillard also shared the video, where he posted that Coco has been battling Ewing sarcoma for the past nine months. According to Page Six, Lillard is a family friend of the Danz's.