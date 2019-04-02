Nebraska woman, 61, gives birth to granddaughter after serving as surrogate for son, his husband

A Nebraska man and his husband are reeling in the emotions of new parenthood after his mother volunteered as a surrogate and gave birth to the couple’s healthy baby girl last week.

Matthew Eledge and Elliot Dougherty, proud fathers of baby Uma Louise, said the whole experience has “been amazing.”

The couple, who wed in 2015, had received offers to help from both Dougherty’s 26-year-old sister and Eledge’s then-60-year-old mother. Using donated eggs from Dougherty’s sister and Eledge’s sperm, the embryo was implanted in Cecile Eledge’s uterus once she had undergone extensive surrogate screening.

Cecile Eledge, who had already been through menopause, couldn’t believe she was found to be a fit surrogate at first, but doctors said much of the success depends on the health of the eggs, not the age of the uterus.

“There are very few 60-year-olds who could do this,” Dr. Carolyn Maud Doherty, Cecile Eledge’s doctor at Methodist Women’s Hospital Reproductive Health Specialists, told Omaha World-Herald. “It’s a credit to her that she had always kept herself in shape, through diet and exercise. It shows you that if you do those things, you’ll be healthy later in life and be able to withstand a lot of things that could happen to you medically, including pregnancy.”

On March 25, Cecile Eledge gave birth to Uma Louise, who weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at Nebraska Medical Center with no complications. The couple said they have received immense support from family and friends throughout the pregnancy and now.

“Everything was aligned for a good outcome,” Dr. Ramzy Nakad, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Nebraska Medicine, told the news outlet.

Cecile Eledge said she had given up coffee during this pregnancy and followed her doctor’s orders more diligently than she had with her previous pregnancies.

“I would have felt terrible if anything had happened,” she said, according to USA Today. “I followed things to the letter. You know, I love my coffee.”

The new dads said they have been receiving donated breastmilk for Uma from a friend who had also recently given birth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.