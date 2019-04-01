LA couple expecting second child after siblings volunteer as surrogates

A Los Angeles couple who welcomed their first son two years ago via surrogacy thanks to their sister is set to welcome their second child this month after another sibling volunteered to carry their unborn baby. Sara and Ben Jenson told Caters News Agency that they spent over $130,000 and tried for 13 years to start a family with no success.

Sara Jenson said their road to parenthood took a turn when she spoke to her younger sister-in-law about their struggle, and she made an offer that would change their lives.

“My husband said, ‘No way, this is too big of a gift to accept, we will be indebted to her forever,’” Jenson said, of Jenna Jarvis’ offer two years ago. “But when we spoke to our doctor and Jenna began all the tests, we were so overwhelmed and couldn’t believe we were finally going to be parents.”

Jenson said that once they broke the news to family, her own sibling, Michelle Bird, asked why she hadn’t approached her first.

“I explained that it was too much of an ask to put on anything we knew, and we always thought we’d end up adopting,” Jenson told Caters News Agency. “But a year after our son Hugh was born, Michelle asked if I wanted to give him a sibling.”

Bird, who is now pregnant with the couple’s baby girl, has three children of her own and experienced severe sickness with each of her pregnancies. She said that she feels “humbled and grateful” to carry her sister’s child, but that it has “been harder than I thought this would be.”

“I feel incredibly grateful that she is willing to go through it all again for me, and I can’t wait to meet my little girl who will know all about her special Aunt Michelle,” Jenson told the news outlet.

Jenson said that while she is grateful for the siblings’ generosity and willingness to help, she has had trouble coping with her infertility.

“I have had to go to counseling about feeling jealous toward both my sister-in-law and sister carrying my baby,” she told the news outlet. “It infuriates me that I can’t carry my own children as I’m fit, healthy and both myself and Ben have come from big families but I am very grateful that I have my dream family thanks to both sisters’ selflessness.”