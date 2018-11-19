Multiple students sickened during Thanksgiving prayer in school gym, Florida fire officials say

A total of 27 people – 26 students and one adult – reportedly fell ill on Monday during a Thanksgiving prayer hosted in a Fort Lauderdale high school gym.

It was not immediately clear what caused them to fall ill inside Cardinal Gibbons High School, but those most seriously sickened experienced seizures and passed out, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

The affected victims reportedly fell ill after the prayer ended and students were dismissed to their classrooms. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told the news outlet that some students had seizures, while others had nosebleeds, shortness of breath and others passed out.

Victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.

According to Local 10 News, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue tested the air quality inside the gym but found nothing of concern.

The incident was considered isolated and parents were instructed to pick up unaffected children at regular dismissal.

The school released a statement on its Facebook page alerting parents and community members to the matter. A second statement indicated that the campus was given an all-clear and students were released for pick up.