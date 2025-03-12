Most Americans lie to their dentists, here's why

Over half of Americans are lying through their teeth — about their teeth.

That's according to a new survey conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Aspen Dental, which asked 2,000 American adults about their dental hygiene, as reported by SWNS.

The study spoke to the mixed emotions Americans experience when it comes to dental visits, including fear, anxiety and discomfort, which can often lead to delayed care.

In the poll, 60% of respondents confessed to wanting to impress their dentist during office visits, leading 57% of them to fib about their dental hygiene.

And yet, 48% of people said they believed their dentists could see right through their lies, according to SWNS.

Sixty-four percent of respondents said they felt guilty about their dishonesty. Millennials and Gen Xers felt the least guilty about lying compared to older Americans.

A third of those who have lied to the dentist (33%) simply didn’t want their dentist to think less of them, while a fifth (19%) said they don’t mean to be dishonest, but that "panic lies" accidentally slip out, especially among Gen Zers (27%), per SWNS.

Obstacles to dental care

Anxiety is the biggest obstacle keeping Americans from visiting the dentist (24%), affecting 29% of women and 17% of men, the survey found.

Twenty-two percent said the actual dental work put them off, with baby boomers feeling the most uncomfortable in that regard. And 13% have avoided the dentist’s office because they were embarrassed about their poor dental hygiene.

The survey also revealed that nearly a quarter of Americans (22%) had discomfort or soreness in their mouths at least once per week, with millennials experiencing more discomfort than other generations (34%).

These factors may contribute to the 45% of respondents who have not visited a dentist in the last year and the nearly one in five Americans (19%) who haven’t seen the inside of a dentist’s office in five years.

"Maintaining adequate oral health can be overwhelming," Dr. Taylor Sutton, multi-practice owner and practicing dentist at Aspen Dental in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, told SWNS.

"That’s why it’s so important to have a dentist you feel comfortable connecting with, who shows empathy and leaves all judgment at the door."

Dr. Tracy Redden, multi-practice owner and practicing dentist at Aspen Dental in Boston, echoed the importance of proper oral care.

"Neglecting oral hygiene — whatever your reason — can lead to serious health issues," she told SWNS.

"Your mouth is the gateway to your body that can affect your overall health. Maintaining oral health is not a choice, but a necessity for our overall well-being."

Dental dos and don'ts

When leaving the dentist's office determined to maintain better dental health, respondents said their good hygiene habits last only about eight days before they slip back into bad habits.

Over half of the survey respondents confessed they don’t regularly floss, and nearly seven in 10 said they brush their teeth for less than two minutes per session.

"You may not need to use dental floss as frequently as toothpaste, but it should still be a part of your daily dental cleaning," Dr. Arash Ravanbakhsh of Inglewood Family Dental in Alberta, Canada, said in an email to Fox News Digital.

"While dentists recommend brushing your teeth twice a day, this is not the only cleaning method you should be using daily. Mouthwash and flossing also play a huge role in keeping your oral hygiene in top condition," Ravanbakhsh added.

One mistake patients make when cleaning at home is using too much pressure when brushing, according to the doctor.

"Just because you brush your teeth harder does not mean you are giving them a more thorough clean," he wrote. "In fact, this could damage your teeth and gums."

To safely and properly clean your teeth, Ravanbakhsh recommends using a manual brush with soft bristles or an electric toothbrush.