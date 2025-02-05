Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Moms and influencers rally behind MAHA movement, calling for transparency

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
Published

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- Meet the top influencers in the Make America Healthy Again movement

- MAHA moms call for 'rigorous transparency' into health concerns

- Marla Maples advocates for healthier food choices amid RFK Jr. hearings

kennedy/ mom with child

Moms in the U.S. are showing enthusiastic support for the Make America Healthy Again movement by promoting transparency, alternative medicines and changes in food. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis / iStock)

MORE IN HEALTH

SAFE PAIN RELIEF - FDA approves opioid-free pain medication with "no sign of addiction." Continue reading…

‘LIQUID BIOPSY’ – A common cancer type could be detected with new blood test. Continue reading…

UP IN SMOKE - Heavy cannabis use could pose this threat to the brain. Continue reading…

This article was written by Fox News staff.