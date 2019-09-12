Man's 20-foot tapeworm linked to this eating habit

Many guys around the world enjoy beef. But one man in China happened to have an affinity for eating it raw, which can lead to getting infected—or inhabited—by harmful organisms.

In this case, the man ingested a tapeworm with one of his raw beef meals.

By the time doctors discovered it, the tapeworm had grown to 20 feet in length, reported Live Science.

The man went to the doctor after experiencing stomach pain and severe weight loss for three days.

The report showed he had lost over 11 pounds within that timeframe.

However, the man had also gone to the doctor multiple times over the last two years, getting treatment for stomach pain and anemia.

How did doctors figure out the problem this time and not the others?

During this painful episode, the man brought in part of the tapeworm that he had found in his stool.

Once the tapeworm was identified, doctors gave him an oral antibiotic to expel the tapeworm that day. Three months later, the man got relief from his symptoms as well as his affinity for raw beef.

The case report was published in The New England Journal of Medicine in January 2016.