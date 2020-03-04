NYC lawyer in critical condition from coronavirus, 2nd case in NYC; 1st of unknown origin

A New York City lawyer who worked near Grand Central Terminal -- which sees roughly 750,000 commuters pass through daily-- was listed in critical condition after he was diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

The patient is the city's second case of COVID-19 and first of unknown origin, health officials announced on Tuesday.

Lawrence Garbuz, 50, the lawyer, works at the Lewis and Garbuz, P.C., law firm in Manhattan and lives north of the city in Westchester County, the New York Post reported. The paper reported that he took the Metro-North Railway to work and likely didn't use the city's subway system because of the office's close proximity to Grand Central.

CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL DEATH RATE AT 3.4%, OLYMPICS DELAY A POSSIBILITY

"He remains in critical condition at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan," the New York Health Department announced. "The Health Department is identifying people in close contact with patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and closely monitoring them for illness."

Garbuz sought medical care at a Westchester hospital on Feb. 27 after showing symptoms. Disease detectives from the department are working to identify anyone who came into close contact with him and his two children -- who live NYC, the department added.

Officials said his daughter attends SAR Academy and high school in the Bronx and his son attends Yeshiva University in Manhattan. Administrators voluntarily closed the high school, while the department said guidance has been provided at his Manhattan law firm and both schools.

City agencies are working closely with the firm, building operations and local academic institutions to make sure employees located there are given the appropriate guidance.

AMAZON EMPLOYEE IN SEATTLE TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

“Now, more than ever, New Yorkers must come together as a city to limit the spread of COVID-19. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “The Health Department will do everything in our power to minimize the disruption caused by this evolving situation, and we will continue to communicate openly and honestly with New Yorkers.”

The Health Department advised those who have symptoms of the virus [fever cough, shortness of breath] and recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea -- to stay home, contact a health provider and avoid contact with others.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Officials advised all New Yorkers to cover your coughs with elbows and sleeves, not with your hands. They added to wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.