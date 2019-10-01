Whole Foods recalls Dorset cheese over possible listeria contamination

Whole Foods Market stores in select locations of the U.S. have issued a recall for Dorset cheese over concerns about possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The move comes after Consider Bardwell Farm issued a recall alert for three of its products, including Dorset.

Impacted Whole Foods stores are located in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island. The product was cut and wrapped in plastic with a Whole Foods Market scale label, marked with PLU code 97776 and a sell-by date through 10/30/2019.

While no illnesses have been reported, listeria can cause serious illness in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may present as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while pregnant women may suffer miscarriages, stillbirth and fetal infection.

Those who purchased the cheese are encouraged to bring a valid receipt into Whole Foods for a full refund. Additional questions can be answered by calling 1-844-936-8255.