Man in Italy walks into hospital with arrow through heart, somehow survives

By Ben Feuerherd | New York Post
A man narrowly escaped death after an arrow pierced his heart and doctors in Italy performed emergency surgery to remove it, a report said Tuesday.

The 47-year-old man walked into Molinette Hospital in Turin, Italy, with the arrow sicking out of his chest on Tuesday, according to ABC News.

It’s not clear how he got hit with the arrow, which doctors successfully removed and stopped the man from losing blood, according to the report.

They added the procedure was an “exceptional” success.

This story was originally published by the New York Post.