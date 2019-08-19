Man suffered groin blisters, severe burns after leaving hair removal cream on too long

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

A man in the U.K. has allegedly been in the hospital for weeks and will remain there for several more after he reportedly left hair removal cream on his groin for a few minutes too long, resulting in gruesome blisters and painful burns.

ARIZONA WOMEN CLAIM CHEAP LIP FILLERS LEFT THEM WITH OOZING, PAINFUL INFECTIONS

“I didn’t think much of the stinging to start, but it got increasingly worse – and it wasn’t until two days later that I saw it had burned a hole in my crotch,” William Bishop, who said he was prepping for a date when he used the cream, told SWNS. “For two weeks now, I’ve been in the hospital burns unit. It’s been extremely painful because of where it is. I can barely walk, sleep or sit.”

Bishop told SWNS it was not the first time he used Veet’s Body and Legs Hair Removal Cream, but admitted that he didn’t follow the product’s instructions on timing. He said that he used the cream on July 27 and removed it with lukewarm water. Two days later when the blisters and open wound appeared he took himself to Southmead Hospital where he’s been receiving treatment in the burns unit.

“It was a little stupid of me, I know, and laughable, I guess,” Bishop, of Gloucestershire, told SWNS. “Initially I found the whole thing funny, until I realized how bad it is. The pain and discomfort it has caused is far from funny.”

WOMAN SLAMMED FOR CROWDFUNDING BUTT LIFT AFTER FREE NOSE JOB SCANDAL

Bishop said that he was shocked to realize such extensive injuries can occur from a product found readily available in stores, but a spokesperson for the cream’s parent company told SWNS that it’s recommended for customers to follow all instructions.

“We are sorry to hear of the reaction a customer has had to a Veet hair removal cream and product and we wish the gentleman a speedy recovery as soon as possible,” the Reckitt Benckiser spokesperson told SWNS. “As the health and safety of our customers is a top priority for us, we ensure all Veet products meet stringent safety standards. We strongly recommend that customers read and follow all instructions on the packaging and product labels for safe use. Although it’s rare, if customers experience a reaction to the product we advise they seek advice from a health care professional.”

Bishop told SWNS that initially, he told his date he had an accident and has asked if they can push their date off for a few more weeks. He also said that cleaning the wounds so far has proved to be the most difficult part of his treatment, as it involves popping the blisters. He also said he didn’t know there was a cream specifically meant for men to use.

Hair removal creams, also known as depilatories, are widely available for consumers to use. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the solutions are highly alkaline formulas that affect the protein structure of the hair, causing it to dissolve into a jellylike mass that’s easily removed by wiping the skin. The regulatory agency advises consumers to “carefully follow instructions and heed all warnings on the product label.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FDA said it’s common for companies to recommend that consumers conduct a preliminary skin test before using the product, which Bishop said he did not do because he had already used the product before. The FDA also advises against using hair removal products for eyebrows or around eyes that are inflamed or on broken skin.