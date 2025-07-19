Man dies after being pulled into MRI machine by metal necklace he was wearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man has died after getting sucked into an MRI machine.

The accident occurred on July 16 at the Nassau Open MRI in Westbury, New York, according to a press release from the Nassau County Police Department in Long Island.

Officers responded to a 911 call at around 4:30 p.m. at the MRI center, which provides diagnostic radiology services.

"Upon arrival, officers were informed that a male, 61, entered an unauthorized Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) room while the scan was in progress," the release stated.

"The male victim was wearing a large metallic chain around his neck, causing him to be drawn into the machine, which resulted in a medical episode."

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the next day, on July 17.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police department.

Nassau Open MRI states on its website that anything metallic should be removed prior to an MRI, including hearing aids, partial plates, dentures, jewelry and hair pins.

On a web page detailing the benefits and risks of MRIs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notes that "the strong, static magnetic field will attract magnetic objects (from small items such as keys and cell phones, to large, heavy items such as oxygen tanks and floor buffers) and may cause damage to the scanner or injury to the patient or medical professionals if those objects become projectiles."

"Careful screening of people and objects entering the MR environment is critical to ensure nothing enters the magnet area that may become a projectile."

For patients with magnetic implants, external devices and accessory medical devices, there is the risk that the MRI will "pull on magnetic materials" and cause "unwanted movement" of the device, the same source cautions.

The FDA also notes that "adverse events" related to MRI scans are "very rare."

Out of millions of MRI scans in the U.S. each year, the agency receives around 300 reports of adverse events — primarily burns and other thermal injuries.

"Other reported problems include injuries from projectile events (objects being drawn toward the MRI scanner), crushed and pinched fingers from the patient table, patient falls, and hearing loss or a ringing in the ear (tinnitus)," the FDA states.

The MRI is a machine that uses a large magnet to produce "very intricate pictures" of the human body, according to Kenneth J. Perry, M.D., an emergency medicine attending physician in Charleston, South Carolina.

This can be very helpful in capturing images of specific parts of the body, he said, such as the spinal cord, brain or pregnant abdomen.

"Unlike other imaging modalities, such as X-ray or CT scan, it does not use radiation, which means it is safe for children as well as pregnant women," Perry told Fox News Digital.

The only major issue with an MRI machine, the doctor cautioned, is that the magnetic function is never off.

"This means that when approaching an MRI machine, it is impossible to be near it with anything magnetic without having that piece of clothing or device get pulled into the device," Perry said.

"This is different from a CT scanner, which is only causing radiation at the time that it is on obtaining imaging."

The best way to prevent these types of accidents is to have a "robust MRI protocol" in place, Perry advised.

"Most hospitals will have different zones built into the MRI process. Within each zone, there is a discussion about which devices or pieces of clothing are safe for the MRI," the doctor noted.

In the actual machine area, there should be no magnetic material on the patients.

"Adhering to these very important protocols will be very helpful in preventing major issues," Perry said.

It is best to discuss with the care team in advance about any potential concerns related to MRI safety, such as implanted devices, the doctor said.

"In the end, MRI is a very safe imaging modality that can give very helpful and important information to physicians to help take better care of patients," Perry added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Nassau Open MRI requesting comment.