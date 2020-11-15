Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Live Updates: Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns, as coronavirus cases surge across US

More than 10.6 million cases have been reported in the U.S. since the pandemic started, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

U.S. faces coronavirus surge heading into holiday seasonVideo

U.S. faces coronavirus surge heading into holiday season

Dr. Ashish Jha reacts to the surge in coronavirus cases and how the vaccine may be ready for all Americans by April.

Governors in Oregon and New Mexico issued orders for tighter measures in the face of spiking coronavirus cases, including near-lockdown conditions.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham closed statewide in-person services for non-essential activities starting Monday. The Democrat's order will last for two weeks, although it may be extended.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued a similar order, called a “Two-Week Freeze.” Starting Wednesday, most indoor facilities, such as gyms and restaurants, will close and indoor capacity for essential services such as grocery stores and pharmacies will be limited, the Democrat's order said.

Other governors, however, were hesitant to embrace widespread lockdowns again.

