LAX travelers warned about possible measles exposure

Los Angeles health officials have issued another measles exposure warning for travelers who passed through LAX earlier this month. A news release from the County of Los Angeles Public Health said the traveler arrived at LAX on United Airlines flight 240 and traveled through the LA area while infectious beginning on March 5.

The news release said travelers who were at LAX Terminal 7, Gate 76A on March 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or those who were at Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica on March 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. may be at risk of exposure.

“Persons who may have been on-site at the date and time for either of the below two locations may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed,” the news release said, noting that passengers on the patient’s flight have already been notified.

Individuals who do not develop symptoms within 21 days of exposure are considered no longer at risk of infection. Symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose and rash.

The case is unrelated to one identified back in February, which the health department had been notified about on March 7.

“We may continue to see measles cases that travel through LA County, so it is important if you or someone you know has been exposed to or has measles to contact your healthcare provider by phone right away before going in,” said Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH. “People who may have been exposed to measles and who have not been immunized may receive measles immunization and be protected from developing the disease. Getting immunized is the best way to keep from getting and spreading measles.”

The news release noted that there is currently no known risk of exposure at LAX.