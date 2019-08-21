Las Vegas strip visitors warned of possible measles exposure: health officials

Heads up, Las Vegas visitors: If you took a trip to Sin City earlier this month, you may have been exposed to measles.

The Southern Nevada Health District recently announced a person who visited Las Vegas between Aug. 1-6 was confirmed to have the measles, meaning other visitors during that time may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus. Health officials did not identify the visitor.

Those who visited Slice of Las Vegas inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Aug. 2 between 6:45 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. may have been exposed, as well as those who went on Aug. 4 between 6:45 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Those who visited on Aug. 6 between 6:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. could also be at risk.

Other locations of possible exposure include:

— Luxor Hotel and Casino Registration Area, on Aug. 1, 2019, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

— Lupo by Wolfgang Puck, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort), on Aug. 3, 2019, between 6:45 p.m. and 10:52 p.m.

— Bay Essentials Convenience Store, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place), on Aug. 6, 2019, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

— Backstage Deli, 3900 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Luxor Hotel and Casino), on Aug. 6, 2019, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

— Aureole, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort), on Aug. 5, 2019, between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

“People who may have been exposed should also contact their health care providers if they develop a rash with fever or other symptoms consistent with measles within 21 days after their visit to these locations,” health officials said, asking anyone with symptoms to contact their health care providers' offices before visiting to “allow the facility to make appropriate arrangements to ensure the illness is not spread.”

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause fever, cough, rash, and red, watery eyes.

“Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know have it. The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others,” Muntu Davis, a Los Angeles County health officer, said in a statement.

Young children are typically most at risk of contracting measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends children get two doses of the MMR vaccination, but the first dose is typically given to children when they are between 12 and 15 months old, with the second occurring between ages 4 and 6.