Instagram model looks to remove illegal butt injections, warns others against procedure: 'Don’t do it!'

An author and Instagram model is warning her fans about the dangers of illegal butt fillers after her own posterior became “discolored” and began sagging “more than it used to.”

Courtney Barnes, known on Instagram as Ms. Miami, had originally gotten the illegal cosmetic procedures at “black market pumping parties” when she was just 22, Barcroft reported. But now, at age 35, she fears what her artificial 59-inch rear are doing for her image, as well as her mental and physical health.

“I’m ready to look like the girl next door,” she said on a recent episode of Barcroft’s “Hooked on the Look” series. “I’m tired of being a victim of bullying on social media just because of the way I look.”

Barnes also said people often “stalk” her on the street, trying to take a picture of her backside — and it makes her long for the days before her injections.

“I just want people to see more as Courtney,” she said. “OK, I may look like a circus freak because my booty is big like this, but I just want people to see me for me.”

A doctor who spoke with Barnes claimed she was actually lucky her fillers hadn’t resulted in serious medical issues.

“We see a lot of complications with that,” said Gonzalo Mosquera, a plastic surgeon who examined Barnes on “Hooked on the Look.”

“She’s definitely had illegal injections of polymer, which is a very sad, common thing that occurs in [the Miami] area,” he claimed, adding that some recipients may later experience pain, or can’t sleep or sit comfortably.

Mosquera and Barnes also agreed that she would need a specialist for corrective surgery, something Barnes says will cost more than the original injections.

“The cost of fixing my butt is more than what I paid to get this butt, it’d be well over $20,000,” said Barnes, per The Sun.

In the meantime, Barnes said she’s still flaunting her famous assets on Instagram – where she has 824,000 followers – but now she’s doing it to draw attention to the issues she’s facing, and warn other women against illegal injections.

“Just because it looks good does not mean it’s healthy," she said on "Hooked on the Look," to a group of young women considering the procedure. "And I just want to say don’t do it. Don’t do it!”

“I just want to get as many people as I can understanding what I went through, so they won’t go through it,” added Barnes, who also authored a book that deals with her plight, called “I Am Not My Body, But I Wanted a Bigger Butt.”

“I’m not only doing this for me,” Barnes said. “I’m doing this for a lot of girls.”