India recommends homeopathy for coronavirus prevention

As the spread of coronavirus expands to at least 22 countries, India’s government is advising citizens to practice homeopathy to stave off infection. The number of confirmed cases is nearing 10,000, now surpassing the number recorded during the 2002-2003 deadly SARS outbreak, although the death toll remains lower at 213.

CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS INCREASE, FLIGHT CARRYING PASSENGERS FROM CHINA ARRIVES IN UK

“The outbreak of a mysterious new coronavirus is rapidly spreading,” India’s government said in a news release this week. “The whole world is going through the fear of this coronavirus, the Research Councils under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India have issued advisory based on the Indian traditional medicine practices Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani.”

Those practices include maintaining personal hygiene, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, drinking Shandang Paniya processed water, avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and using a face mask while traveling.

THOUSANDS OF COSTA CRUISE PASSENGERS ALLOWED TO DISEMBARK FOLLOWING CORONAVIRUS SCARE

The government also advised wearing a mask and contacting a hospital immediately if you suspect developing symptoms. The government also advises employing Ayurvedic practices to strengthen the immune system, including adding Agastya Haritaki, Samshamani Vati, Trikatui powder and Tulasi leaves and Pratimarsa Nasya to your daily regimen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX HEALTH NEWSLETTER

For those who develop symptoms, the government advises citizens to employ Unani Medicines to manage the illness, a full list of which may be found here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other medicines to address specific symptoms are also recommended. India has only reported one confirmed case of the coronavirus, which has been found to be transmissible between people. The case involves a student from Kerala who returned from Wuhan. In New Delhi, officials created a facility to quarantine approximately 600 families expected to arrive from China who will be taken there directly from the airport.