Idaho
Published

Idaho woman loses baby after coronavirus battle: report

Kimberly Rangel was not vaccinated, so the family wanted to share their story in an effort to urge other pregnant women to get their shots

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
A pregnant Idaho woman’s baby did not survive after she went into labor earlier this month while in a medically induced coma because of the coronavirus, according to a report.

The baby was expected to be the third child for Kimberly Rangel of Meridian, a Boise suburb, KTVB-TV of Boise reported.

After Rangel was brought out of the coma and told about the baby’s death, she experienced "severe anxiety and heavy breathing," her sister Anne Rangel told the station.

That prompted doctors to return Kimberly Rangel to a comatose state, the report said.

Kimberly Rangel was not vaccinated, so the family wanted to share their story in an effort to urge other pregnant women to get their shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims that pregnant women who are not vaccinated risk severe illness and pregnancy complications if they become infected while pregnant, KTVB reported.

The vaccine does not increase the risk of miscarriage and has not been shown to be harmful to a fetus, the report said.

This article was written by Fox News staff.