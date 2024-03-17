Health weekend roundup includes good-for-you foods, lives saved and a wild drug debate

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on key wellness topics: disease prevention, nutrition, medical research, health care and more. Personal stories of people and families overcoming great obstacles are featured as well.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Yummy (and popular) foods can be healthy, too

Here's how to enjoy the popular St. Patrick's Day meal of corned beef and cabbage in the healthiest way possible, with a few easy and good-for-you tweaks. Nutritionists reveal the delicious details.

How one woman scored big for life

Actress Olivia Munn credits a breast cancer risk-assessment score for saving her life. The actress, 43, shared this week on social media that the score helped detect her breast cancer just months after she had a negative mammogram and tested negative on several genetic tests.

Is this risky business?

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) continues to warn of risks connected to the use of kratom — yet some advocates claim there is "misinformation" surrounding the herbal drug. Here's a deep dive into the heated issue.

‘Revolutionary’ procedure still saving lives (and careers)

The procedure known as Tommy John surgery continues to save baseball careers 50 years after its debut. First performed in 1974, the groundbreaking operation repairs a ligament essential to pitchers for throwing. Here's what to know.

Twins had same surgery on same day

A pair of identical twins in New Jersey underwent matching heart surgeries after they were both diagnosed with Marfan syndrome. Fox News Digital spoke with them, along with their heart surgeon, about their dramatic medical drama.

Scanned in the nick of time

Mary Ann Waldron, a healthy Arizona woman, decided to undergo an elective MRI full-body scan at a SimonMed Imaging facility in August 2023, never expecting to find anything serious. She was shocked when the scan detected a large aneurysm in her pancreas area — ultimately saving her life.

Surprising reason for bad hangovers

Drinking too much is often a recipe for a morning-after disaster. But for long COVID patients , hangover symptoms might be much worse, according to research.

A small study by Stanford University, published in the journal Cureus, examined alcohol sensitivity in four people with post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC), or long COVID.