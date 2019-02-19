Grandma battling brain cancer gets surprise message from grandkids too young to visit

A grandmother batting brain cancer knows she has the love and support of her “magnificent seven” grandkids, even though they don’t meet the hospital’s age requirement to pay her a visit. Posted across from her Jefferson University Hospital window, Sandy Vanderstein recently saw all seven of her grandchildren holding a sign that said: “We Love You MomMom.”

One of Vanderstein’s grandsons told Fox 29 that they could see how much it meant to their grandma, who recently had a brain tumor removed and received a stem cell transplant, as she looked out her hospital window.

“We try to all keep a positive mindset because she is the rock of our family and she keeps all of us here, we’re all here because of her,” Colette Weidle, Vanderstein’s granddaughter, told Fox 29. “So by us showing how much we love her, it’s kind of healing her in a sense because we’re always going to be there with her.”

Vanderstein’s grandkids, who are split among her three daughters, even send her letters and daily quotes to keep her motivated while she’s receiving treatment.

“It’s them that keep her fighting and keep her going,” Nicole Weidle, one of Vanderstein’s daughters, told the news outlet. “I think they’re so appreciative and loving because she would do anything for them.”