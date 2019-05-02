Girl, 4, dons Stormtrooper costume to mark end of cancer treatment

An adorable 4-year-old marking a triumphant moment at the end of her cancer treatment donned a Stormtrooper costume as she rang her hospital’s ceremonial bell. Audrina Hatton-Wright, who underwent 14 rounds of radiation, four rounds of chemotherapy and four operations after being diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in July, was cheered on by hospital staff who waved lightsabers, SWNS reported.

“It was all her idea,” Gemma Gould, Audrina’s mom, told SWNS. “She’s seen all the movies and has all the 'Star Wars' Build-A-Bears. I am incredibly proud.”

According to the American Cancer Society, neuroblastoma can cause many symptoms in children that include a lump or swelling in the abdomen and neck area, swelling of the legs or upper chest, enlarged belly, issues breathing or swallowing, weight loss, complaints about loss of appetite or fullness, pain in bones, lumps or bumps in skin with a blueish color, drooping eyelid, issues moving, changes in eyes and others.

Children diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma typically have a 5-year survival rate of between 40 and 50 percent.

Audrina received eight months of treatment at the Nottingham Radiotherapy Center, which is where she rang the cancer bell. The family, from Derby, England, is currently fundraising for a trip to New York in the hopes of enrolling Audriana in a clinical trial for a cancer vaccine.

“She’s been brilliant, Gould told SWNS. “It’s been a long haul but she’s kept us both going.”