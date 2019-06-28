Gillette recalls Venus disposable razors over high laceration risk

Gillette on Thursday announced a recall of some of its disposable Venus razors over a higher-than-normal laceration risk.

The company said a manufacturing error caused the blades in its Venus Simply3 disposable razors to be misaligned, thus “posing a higher risk of cuts during normal use,” according to an announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In total, 87,000 packages of the razors are subject to the recall.

The razors — which are pink, purple, and yellow — were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack. The latter included one free Venus Simply3 razor, per the announcement.

The products were sold nationwide between January and May of this year. At least one person has been cut while using the now-recalled razor.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Venus Simply3 razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement,” the company advised.

