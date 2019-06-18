Frozen spinach recalled over possible listeria contamination

A Phoenix company has issued a recall for frozen spinach products over concerns that it may be contaminated with listeria, a bacteria that could cause life-threatening infections in some consumers.

While no adverse health effects have been reported yet, the company is warning that affected products were shipped to retail locations in 19 different states.

LAY'S CHIPS RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED MILK ALLERGEN

Sprouts Farmers Market said it is recalling both Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach and Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach which are packaged in 16-ounce bags. The products both have a “Use By” date of 12/03/21, with either UPC 87487500982 or UPC 8748750091 printed on the package.

In a recall notice posted on the FDA website, the company said it issued the recall after random sampling found the bacteria in finished products. Sprouts Farmers Market said it removed products from store shelves and is conducting an internal investigation to ensure food safety standards.

FROZEN BREAKFAST BURRITOS RECALLED AFTER COMPLAINTS OF ROCKS IN PRODUCT

Listeriosis is a serious infection typically caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, resulting in an estimated 1,600 illnesses in the U.S. each year. About 260 of those patients die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pregnant women, newborns, elderly adults and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to suffer severe consequences.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company said recalled products were shipped to locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Montana, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. Consumers are instructed to destroy purchased products or return items for a full refund.

Those with further questions are instructed to contact the company at 888-577-7688.