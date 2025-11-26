Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health Newsletter

Fox News Health Newsletter: Common sleep problem tied to serious brain disorder

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

RESTLESS RISK — Common sleep problem tied to serious neurological disorder

WARNING SIGNS — What to watch for after JFK’s granddaughter's cancer diagnosis

Older man with insomnia

A major new study has found a notable connection between untreated sleep apnea and an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease. (iStock)

SOCIAL STRAIN — On a GLP-1? How to survive holiday meals without derailing your progress

FAT BUSTER — New weight-loss shot shows promise, but experts urge caution

SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

INVISIBLE RISK — Doctors warn of the deadly cancer hiding in plain sight

WATER WORKOUT — Ivanka Trump’s new fitness hobby could promote healthy aging

Ivanka Trump seen paddleboarding in black mini dress

Ivanka Trump is seen on a paddle board on Nov. 15, 2025, in Surfside, Florida. (MEGA/GC Images)

UNEXPECTED PERK — Hearing loss could be reversed with popular erectile dysfunction drug

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH NEWS

‘PERFECT STORM’ — Doctors warn of alarming rise in adult-onset food allergies

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue