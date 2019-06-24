Expand / Collapse search
Formula sold at Walmart recalled after complaint about 'metal' in product

Alexandria Hein
A formula company has issued a voluntary recall for a product sold in Walmart locations nationwide after it received a consumer complaint about metal in the powder. Perrigo Company plc said the recall affects its 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.

The company said 23,388 containers are affected by the recall involving “potential presence of metal foreign matter,” and that they are marked with Lot Code C26EVFV with a “use by” date of Feb. 26, 2021. Consumers who purchased the product are advised to stop using it, and to return it to Walmart for a refund.

While the company said it had received a complaint, no adverse health effects related to the recall have been reported. Those with additional health concerns are encouraged to contact their health care provider.

Consumers with additional product questions are instructed to contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at (866) 629-6181.