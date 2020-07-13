Florida sees second highest coronavirus case rise

Florida announced 12,624 additional coronavirus cases on Monday, marking the second-highest one-day rise in cases, with 35 new deaths.

On Sunday, the state set a new national record for the largest daily increase in coronavirus cases in the U.S. at 15,300.

There are at least 282,435 total coronavirus cases and 4,277 related deaths in Florida.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

At a press conference on Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said hospitals were getting additional expedited shipments of Gilead’s experimental coronavirus treatment remdesivir. On Friday, Gilead Sciences said remdesivir showed to reduce the risk of death in patients with severe COVID-19 infections.

On Saturday, DeSantis attributed the then increase in Florida’s coronavirus cases in part to increased testing, adding that 2.5 million people in Florida have been tested, or 1 in every 9 people.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 11.4 percent, which is an increase of .2 percent from the day prior.

Despite the surge in cases, Disney World reopened on Saturday with a set of new safety measures intended to prevent further virus spread, including mandatory masks, social distancing, reservations and a temperature check upon park entry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace, Peter Aitken and Chris Ciaccia contributed to this report.