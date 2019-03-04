Firefighter with brain tumor given final escort through hospital on way to donate organs

Heart-wrenching video of a Colorado firefighter being escorted through the hospital halls by his pregnant wife and fellow firefighters while en route to donate his organs has gone viral after his firehouse shared it on Twitter. South Metro Fire Rescue identified the fallen hero as 31-year-old Cody Mooney, and revealed that he had been fighting an aggressive brain tumor.

“Saving lives even after his last breath, firefighter Cody Mooney was honored by family, friends fellow firefighters and hospital staff @LittletonHosp tonight while being escorted to donate organs after losing his courages (SIC) fight against an aggressive brain tumor,” South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted on Saturday.

“At the young age of only 31 years old, Cody was taken from this world too soon,” a follow-up tweet read. “Firefighter Mooney leaves behind a beautiful family including his wife (who is expecting their fifth child in just a few weeks), as well as their other four children.”

The heartbreaking footage shows two firefighters leading Mooney’s entourage through the halls lined with supporters and hospital staff while his wife holds onto this bedside.

Mooney was reportedly first diagnosed with a tumor growing on his brainstem in June 2017, and underwent surgery two weeks ago but suffered complications.

“The amount of people we’ve seen coming through the hospital is a testament to his character and who he was,” Sam Phelps, a fellow firefighter and close friend, told CBS Denver. “He was the sole provider for his family.”

Mooney’s father, Kevin, told the outlet that his son “made us all better people by what he did and how he lived. He was the kind of guy, where if you showed up, he was your friend from the moment you met him.”