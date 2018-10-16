Dying woman, 55, granted wish to see lighthouse for first time

Massachusetts paramedics paired with a 55-year-old patient’s hospice care team to make one of her final wishes come true and helped transport the woman over an hour away so she could see a lighthouse for the first time. Laura Mullins, a native of Ohio with no family in the area who could help, took in the sights of the Scituate Lighthouse on Monday and told the Brewster Ambulance Service EMTs that it was her “dream come true.”

The crew brought Mullins via stretcher closer to the lighthouse so she could touch it with her hands and hear the waves.

“She seemed at such peace,” Johnathon Bobbit-Miller, Brewster Ambulance Service’s paramedic field training officer and public relations contact, told CBS News. “She said, ‘I’m ready to go now.’”

“Today we did not transport a patient to the hospital but to the Scituate Lighthouse,” a post on the Brewster Ambulance Service Facebook page read. “We were honored to work with Kindred Hospice to make a 55-year-old terminally ill hospice patient’s final wishes come true this afternoon.”

Mullins, who was accompanied by Bobbit-Miller, her nurse, Beverly Bellegarde, and a chaplain, was also treated to a special stop at McDonald’s on the way back so she could enjoy one of her favorite meals one last time, according to WCVB.com. Neither the news outlet nor the EMTs disclosed Mullins’s diagnosis.

“Thank you to our two talented EMT’s Brian Costa and Era Koriveshi for your compassionate care and making this happen today. We are proud to have you as part of the team,” the Brewster Ambulance Service’s Facebook post said.