Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HEALTH

Doctors can stop severe bleeding ‘in seconds’ with newly approved trauma product

The FDA has approved TRAUMAGEL, designed to stop blood loss from gunshots, stabbings and other trauma

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a novel treatment that is designed to stop severe bleeding in a matter of seconds.

TRAUMAGEL — made by Cresilon Inc., a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company — is a plant-based hydrogel that comes in a pre-filled syringe, according to a press release. 

First responders, paramedics and combat medics can use the gel to rapidly stop severe blood loss from wounds due to gunshots, stabbings or other traumatic events.

BLOOD BANKS SEARCHING FOR TYPE O BLOOD AMID EMERGENCY SHORTAGE: 'WE ALWAYS HAVE A NEED'

Joe Landolina, Cresilon’s CEO and co-founder, invented the gel in his dorm room when he was a 17-year-old chemical and bioengineering student at NYU.

There are currently many gauzes, powders and sponges used to stop bleeding, but they have limitations, according to Landolina. 

TRAUMAGEL

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved TRAUMAGEL, a novel treatment that is designed to stop severe bleeding in a matter of seconds. (Cresilon, Inc.)

"Compared to TRAUMAGEL, these products are difficult to apply into wounds, as they must be packed physically into a bullet wound by a first responder, which is painful and highly risky," he told Fox News Digital via email.

TRAUMAGEL, which is "the color and texture of hummus," works by instantly creating a mechanical barrier against bleeding at the site of the wound, Landolina said. 

YOUNG GIRL SURVIVES CANCER THANKS TO LITTLE SISTER'S LIFESAVING DONATION: ‘A PERFECT MATCH’

"That barrier then allows the patient to quickly produce their own natural clot that doesn’t become incorporated with TRAUMAGEL, allowing TRAUMAGEL to then be removed without disturbing the clot."

The gel is supposed to be removed within 24 hours.

Dr. Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst for Fox News and clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, confirmed that this is the first gel-based hemostatic agent to be cleared for use in the U.S. to stop bleeding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP      

The product appears to be a "major step forward" in managing acute bleeding in the field — "even including head trauma and military uses [in combat], as well as gunshot and knifing wounds outside of combat," Siegel told Fox News Digital.

Cresilon Inc. manufacturing facility

TRAUMAGEL is made by Cresilon Inc., a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company. (Cresilon Inc.)

"The advantages are that it is plant-based and works very rapidly without a lot of protocol or preparation," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"Also, it can be squirted from a syringe to get it into ‘nooks and crannies,’ and doesn't require external pressure."

Severe blood loss in traumatic wounds can kill in a matter of minutes, and is responsible for more than 35% of all pre-hospital deaths, studies show.

First responders

Severe blood loss in traumatic wounds can kill in a matter of minutes, and is responsible for more than 35% of all pre-hospital deaths. (iStock)

Up to 60% of hemorrhage deaths occur within the first three hours of injury.

The product is slated to launch in the U.S. in late 2024, according to the company.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews/health

Cresilon will target the U.S. military, trauma hospitals, emergency medical services (EMS) agencies and medical professionals who treat traumatic wounds, the company states.

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.