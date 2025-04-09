Diabetes-dementia link, plus new antibiotics discovery

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
TOP 3:
- Diabetes ‘rewires’ brain in surprising way
- Researchers discover new class of antibiotics
- Keto diet may not raise heart disease risk, study suggests
MORE IN HEALTH
FOUR-LEGGED THERAPY – Kids with autism are supported by service dogs, as families note "incredible changes." Continue reading…
LIFE-SAVING GENEROSITY - A baby with a fatal brain disorder was saved by an anonymous $47,000 donation. Continue reading…
CLEAR GUIDANCE - Can’t stop clearing your throat? A doctor explains why — and how to fix it. Continue reading…
