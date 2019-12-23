Company recalls hard-boiled eggs eyed in Listeria outbreak

The Georgia company behind hard-boiled eggs that last week were named by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as the possible culprit in a multi-state Listeria outbreak that’s killed at least one has recalled the product. Almark Foods voluntarily issued the recall for Hard-Boiled and Peeled Eggs sold in white plastic pails with white plastic lids acknowledging the potential for Listeria contamination.

HARD-BOILED EGGS EYED IN LISTERIA OUTBREAK THAT'S KILLED AT LEAST 1, CDC SAYS

“On December 18, 2019, the firm was notified by FDA that Almark Foods’ Hard-Boiled and Peeled Eggs in pails produced at its Gainesville Georgia facility may be associated with a Listeria monocytogenes foodborne illness investigation, which remains ongoing,” a Dec. 20 recall notice, posted to the FDA website, said. “Out of an abundance of caution, Almark Foods is voluntarily recalling all Hard-Cooked and Peeled Eggs in Pails produced at its Gainesville, Georgia facility that remain within expiry.”

Last week, the CDC reported that seven people across five states had been sickened in the outbreak, including four patients who had to be hospitalized and one who later died. At the time, the health agency advised those at high-risk for Listeria infection, including pregnant women and consumers over age 65 of those with compromised immune systems avoid consuming store-purchased hard-boiled egg products such as egg salads.

CHICKEN SOUP RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED ALLERGENS

The company’s recall notice included 10 different varieties of egg products sold in bulk under several brand names. The recalled products were distributed to food service companies in Georgia, California, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, Florida, and Arizona.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those who have purchased the recalled products are instructed to destroy the product, and contact the Almark Foods’ Costumer Helpline at 877-546-0454 for additional information.