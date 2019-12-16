Chicken soup recalled over undeclared allergens: officials

Chicken soup is said to be good for the soul, but maybe not a particular batch that’s facing a recall over undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Friday announced chicken soup products produced by a Canadian company but distributed “exclusively” in the United States are facing a recall over undeclared allergens, particularly wheat and soy. The affected products were produced by Canyon Creek Soup Co. Ltd, as per a public health alert from the FSIS.

The company issued the recall following customer complaints while the FSIS issued the public health alert after the agency was contacted by officials with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency regarding the recall.

The recall affects 16-ounce cartons of “H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUTTER CHICKEN SOUP” with a UPC code 0 41220 79872 8. The products were produced in January but have a “best by” date of Jan. 21, 2020.

“The products bear Canada establishment number “#422” inside the Canada mark of inspection. These items were shipped to H-E-B retail stores in Texas,” the public health alert reads, noting that as of Dec. 13, there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” added officials.

Anyone with questions over the recall can contact Canyon Creek Soup Company at (888) 217-1246.