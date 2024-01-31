Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter

Colon cancer hits young adults, plus advances in home fertility and AI drugs

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Brooks Bell

Brooks Bell of North Carolina is pictured after chemotherapy at right. Doctors initially dismissed her colon cancer symptoms due to her young age. Now she's speaking out to raise awareness. (Brooks Bell)

NEVER TOO YOUNG – Brooks Bell was 38 when doctors told her she was too young for colon cancer – then she was diagnosed. Click to read her story. Continue reading…

IN NURSES WE TRUST – Find out why nurses are still the most trusted profession – even beating out doctors. Continue reading…

IBD INNOVATION – An AI-designed drug for inflammatory bowel disease has entered human clinical trials. Here's how it works. Continue reading…

Insilico lab

Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, is pictured in the lab where the company's AI-generated drugs are created. (Insilico Medicine)

CANCER ROLLER-COASTER – A Florida doctor wants to prepare people for the emotions surrounding a life-changing diagnosis. Continue reading…

OFF BALANCE – A doctor shares when losing your balance may be a sign of a more serious health issue. Continue reading…

FAST TRACK TO FERTILITY – The FDA has approved the first at-home, sterile insemination kit. Continue reading…

jenn ryan and kids

Dr. Jennifer Hintszche, pictured with her husband and two children, is the CEO of PherDal, creator of the first sterile at-home insemination kit. So far, 34 babies have been born from the first 200 proof-of-concept kits that were released, she shared. (Brittany Moore )

CANCER BREAKTHROUGH – A new ovarian cancer treatment could bring new hope for patients with aggressive forms of the disease. Continue reading…

PARTY PREP – Stock up before the big game with these 9 essentials from Amazon. Continue reading…

UNDER THE KNIFE – The CDC is warning of a spike in deaths among U.S. citizens traveling to the Dominican Republic for plastic surgery. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

Plastic surgery markings

Twenty-nine U.S. citizens have died after having cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic between 2009 and 2018, according to a Jan. 25 report from the CDC. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.