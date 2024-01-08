9 Amazon essentials for your Super Bowl party

The scent of wings and BBQ, the loud cheers for the day’s favorite to win and the roar from the TV all contribute to the best party of the year: Super Bowl Sunday! If you’re throwing the party this year, you’ll want to have the best of the best for all your family and friends.

Thankfully, Amazon has you covered. From flat-screen TV deals to beer accessories and easy-to-clean up party plates, there’s something for everyone’s budget.

To ensure you have all your game day necessities delivered on time, consider signing up for a Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 9 Amazon finds to help you celebrate the Super Bowl:

LFZHAN Football Party Decorations $14.99, now $13.99

To keep your beers cold and to show off your game day spirit, these cozies are affordable and stylish. You’ll get 12 cozies, so you can pass them out to all your friends at your party.

Football Disposable Paper Trays $9.99

These easy-to-fold, football-shaped food trays can hold a heaping plate of nachos, fries, chili and anything else you plan to make on game day. You’ll get a 50-count, so everyone at the party can eat as much as they want!

TrueZoo Inflatable Football Field Cooler $23.99

For those who don’t have an endless amount of refrigerator space, this inflatable football field cooler can keep food and drinks cold while the party is going on. Just dump ice into the cooler and you’re ready to go.

Sound Bars for TV 16-inch, Cinematic TV Bluetooth Sound Bar $79.99

To make the game as realistic as possible, a soundbar is the perfect addition to your TV. It enhances the sound and gives your whole living room a movie-theater vibe.

Football-shaped pillows $24.99

To add to your game day festivities, these football-themed pillows help your guests relax and add some fun to your party.

ADXCO Football Shaped Disposable Paper Plates $16.99

Rather than washing a bunch of dishes after a long day, these football-shaped plates help make serving your game day favorites easy. Get a 50 or 100-count set, depending on how big your party is going to be.

Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker $49.99, now 37.95

Making chili for the game? Or chicken wings? A crockpot makes cooking a breeze, plus it acts as its own serving platter. This low-cost crockpot can make cooking a big meal as easy as dumping everything into a single pot.

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $479.99, now 329.99

The focal point of your party is your TV, so why not upgrade if you’ve been meaning to? A 50-inch Amazon Fire TV can help you feel like you’re at the game (almost) and is something you can enjoy for seasons to come.

Football score tracker $11.99, now $9.99

If you and your friends are taking bets on the game, make sure everyone is playing fair with this football score tracker. Just tack it up on the wall and designate a score keeper.