9 Amazon essentials for your Super Bowl party

These 9 items will turn your Super Bowl party up a notch

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Throw the best Super Bowl you can with these 10 Amazon finds.  (iStock)

The scent of wings and BBQ, the loud cheers for the day’s favorite to win and the roar from the TV all contribute to the best party of the year: Super Bowl Sunday! If you’re throwing the party this year, you’ll want to have the best of the best for all your family and friends.

Thankfully, Amazon has you covered. From flat-screen TV deals to beer accessories and easy-to-clean up party plates, there’s something for everyone’s budget.

Here are 9 Amazon finds to help you celebrate the Super Bowl:

LFZHAN Football Party Decorations $14.99, now $13.99

Keep your beer ice-cold with these cozies  (Amazon)

To keep your beers cold and to show off your game day spirit, these cozies are affordable and stylish. You’ll get 12 cozies, so you can pass them out to all your friends at your party.

Football Disposable Paper Trays $9.99

Hold your nachos, wings and chili in these football-themed bowls  (Amazon)

These easy-to-fold, football-shaped food trays can hold a heaping plate of nachos, fries, chili and anything else you plan to make on game day. You’ll get a 50-count, so everyone at the party can eat as much as they want!

TrueZoo Inflatable Football Field Cooler $23.99

Store all your food and beer in one place  (Amazon)

For those who don’t have an endless amount of refrigerator space, this inflatable football field cooler can keep food and drinks cold while the party is going on. Just dump ice into the cooler and you’re ready to go.

Sound Bars for TV 16-inch, Cinematic TV Bluetooth Sound Bar $79.99 

Amp up your TV setup with a universal soundbar  (Amazon)

To make the game as realistic as possible, a soundbar is the perfect addition to your TV. It enhances the sound and gives your whole living room a movie-theater vibe.

Football-shaped pillows $24.99

Relax and celebrate with football-shaped pillows  (Amazon)

To add to your game day festivities, these football-themed pillows help your guests relax and add some fun to your party.

ADXCO Football Shaped Disposable Paper Plates $16.99

Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with these festive plates  (Amazon)

Rather than washing a bunch of dishes after a long day, these football-shaped plates help make serving your game day favorites easy. Get a 50 or 100-count set, depending on how big your party is going to be.

Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker $49.99, now 37.95

Cook a chili with ease using this crockpot  (Amazon)

Making chili for the game? Or chicken wings? A crockpot makes cooking a breeze, plus it acts as its own serving platter. This low-cost crockpot can make cooking a big meal as easy as dumping everything into a single pot.

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $479.99, now 329.99

Make the game as clear as possible with a 50-inch TV  (Amazon)

The focal point of your party is your TV, so why not upgrade if you’ve been meaning to? A 50-inch Amazon Fire TV can help you feel like you’re at the game (almost) and is something you can enjoy for seasons to come.

Football score tracker $11.99, now $9.99

Track the game's progress with this score keeper pad  (Amazon)

If you and your friends are taking bets on the game, make sure everyone is playing fair with this football score tracker. Just tack it up on the wall and designate a score keeper.