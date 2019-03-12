Chicken fried rice skillet meals recalled over undeclared allergens

A Pittston, Pennsylvania company is recalling 35,459 pounds of chicken fried rice because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, a notice from the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) stated Monday.

The chicken fried rice, from Choice Canning Company, Inc., contains milk, a known allergen, but doesn’t say so on the label, according to the FSIS.

PILLSBURY FLOUR RECALLED OVER POSSIBLE SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

The inspection service has categorized the recall as having a high health risk because of a reasonable probability that using the product could cause serious, adverse health consequences, according to their classification chart.

The chicken fried rice products were made on Feb. 13 and Feb. 19.

The 22-ounce printed polybags are “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal” and have best by dates of Aug. 13, 2020 and Aug. 19, 2020 on their labels.

CHEF BOYARDEE BOWLS RECALLED OVER LABELING MIX-UP

They have been shipped to retailers in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

The issue was discovered Monday by FSIS inspectors during a routine label verification, according to the recall notice, and there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to consuming the products.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the agency advised.