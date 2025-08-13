Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Celeb's cancer warning, plus Viking diet and 'super ager' secrets

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- Actor shares subtle sign of colorectal cancer he ignored

- What ‘super agers’ reveal about preserving memory in old age

- Ancient Viking diet makes a modern comeback

This week's top health news included signs of colorectal cancer, preserving memory into old age, and an ancient diet making a modern comeback.

This week's top health news included a celebrity's signs of colorectal cancer, an ancient diet making a modern comeback, and secrets of preserving memory into old age. (Getty; iStock)

TOUGH LOVE — A viral video shows a stepdad using exercise as punishment after his stepson told his mom to "chill," sparking millions of views and mixed reactions. Continue reading…

MISSING LINK — New research reveals that lithium in the brain could help protect against neurodegeneration and Alzheimer's disease. Continue reading…

