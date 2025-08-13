Celeb's cancer warning, plus Viking diet and 'super ager' secrets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- Actor shares subtle sign of colorectal cancer he ignored

- What ‘super agers’ reveal about preserving memory in old age

- Ancient Viking diet makes a modern comeback

MORE IN HEALTH

TOUGH LOVE — A viral video shows a stepdad using exercise as punishment after his stepson told his mom to "chill," sparking millions of views and mixed reactions. Continue reading…

MISSING LINK — New research reveals that lithium in the brain could help protect against neurodegeneration and Alzheimer's disease. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION