Cat food recalled over possible salmonella contamination

A cat food distributed and sold throughout retail locations nationwide has been recalled over fears that it may be contaminated with salmonella. Go Raw, LLC, which produces “Quest Beef Cat Food,” said its 2-pound frozen bags were flagged after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture reported a sample tested positive for salmonella.

The affected products, which have a UPC number 6-91730-17101-8, and are marked with Lot N128, should be returned to the place of purchase for a refund, according to the recall notice posted on the FDA website.

Salmonella may cause humans to experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever, and is estimated to cause about 1.35 million illnesses and 420 deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pets that become infected with salmonella may appear lethargic, also have diarrhea, develop a fever and exhibit vomiting. Some may only have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain, but they can be carriers of the illness and infect other animals or pets.

The company said no illnesses related to the recall had been reported as of yet. Those with additional questions are instructed to call 801-432-7478.