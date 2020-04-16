Coronavirus: Las Vegas eyes reopening, masks on dealers: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Casino executives in Las Vegas are considering ways to keep customers and employees safe when the city eventually reopens, which could mean face masks on dealers, according to a report on Wednesday.

Some of the informal talks have discussed safety measures that include masks and gloves for dealers.

Las Vegas would start by re-opening small businesses around the area so locals could start working again to alleviate economic hardships, according to Bloomberg.

The casinos would operate with as few as one-third of its rooms available for booking, with its entrances curbed and the temperatures of guests checked by noninvasive methods, the paper said.

Other deliberations include having gamblers sit at least a chair apart at blackjack tables, as social distancing concerns have the potential to linger for an indefinite period of time.

The move was echoed by Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio who said in a press release the decision needed to be made to protect the well being of employees and guests.

“This is not going to be a political decision for me, as for when to open,” he said, according to Bloomberg. “I don’t have an exact number. I’ll take a lot of advice from our medical folks and determine what’s in the best interest of keeping all Nevadans safe.”

