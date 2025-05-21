Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health Newsletter

Cancer breakthrough and Biden's diagnosis, plus weight-loss drug perks

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- Brain cancer patients who received pain medication lived longer

- Biden has ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer — what to know about prognosis

- Weight-loss meds have unexpected benefit

This week's top health news included a measles outbreak, new lung cancer trends and rising flu cases across the country.

This week's top health news included a brain cancer breakthrough, Biden's disease prognosis, and a shocking new benefit of weight-loss medication. (Getty; iStock)

MORE IN HEALTH

NICK OF TIME – A mother credits a TikTok video for leading to her cancer diagnosis after spotting a strange fingernail marking. Continue reading…

WALK IT OFF - Hitting a certain daily step count reduces cancer risk, an Oxford study finds. Continue reading…

SPRING SNOOZING – Shop early Memorial Day sales for mattresses that will transform your sleep. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.