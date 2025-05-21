Cancer breakthrough and Biden's diagnosis, plus weight-loss drug perks

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
TOP 3:
- Brain cancer patients who received pain medication lived longer
- Biden has ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer — what to know about prognosis
- Weight-loss meds have unexpected benefit
MORE IN HEALTH
NICK OF TIME – A mother credits a TikTok video for leading to her cancer diagnosis after spotting a strange fingernail marking. Continue reading…
WALK IT OFF - Hitting a certain daily step count reduces cancer risk, an Oxford study finds. Continue reading…
SPRING SNOOZING – Shop early Memorial Day sales for mattresses that will transform your sleep. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)