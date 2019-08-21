Beth Chapman ‘choked on cancer’ in final moments before losing consciousness, daughter says

Beth Chapman stood naked in front of a mirror and told her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, to look at her. Moments later, she fell unconscious.

“She quite literally choked on her cancer,” Bonnie Chapman, the couple’s 20-year-old daughter, recounted to SurvivorNet.com.

“My mom was naked in the bathroom and told my dad to look at her. And he goes, ‘I am looking at you.’ And she goes, ‘No, look at me.’ And then she was standing there and she started gasping, and my sister came into the room and they called 911 immediately. And that was the last moment that we really saw her completely conscious.”

According to Bonnie those moments have haunted her father, who in the aftermath of Beth’s death has faced scrutiny for everything from how she died to whether he’s already dating.

“There was a lot of miscommunication between us and the mortuary,” Bonnie Chapman told SurvivorNet.com. “My dad was investigated for a bit [because of the questions the death certificate raised] and we had to have her ashes put on hold as they were investigating my dad for murder.”

Bonnie Chapman called the ordeal “heartbreaking” and said it’s made grieving the loss of her 51-year-old “larger than life” mother difficult.

“Everything we do right now is being publicized,” she told SurvivorNet.com. “And it’s hard sometimes, because we’re trying to keep it together. Right now is the most fragile time of our lives.”

Chapman was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 and entered remission, but learned that it had returned a year later and spread to her lungs. After one round of chemotherapy, she had announced that she would not seek further treatment.

“She despised who she was after that one session,” Bonnie Chapman told SurvivorNet.com. “And she had tried [the chemo] because so many people had been telling her, ‘please, at least try.’ And she didn’t want to disappoint people by not trying it at all, but at the end fo the day, she did not want to lose her hair, her teeth… She didn’t want to feel like she was falling apart. She wanted to remain as much ‘Beth’ as possible. Even when she did pass, she had the majority of her hair, she was really happy to still have her smile and still look like Beth.”

The family’s reality show, “Dog’s Most Wanted,” will include footage taped during Beth’s illness, before her June 26 death at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.