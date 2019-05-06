Baby girl born with 2 formed teeth shocks mom, doctors

A first-time mom was shocked to discover that her newborn entered the world with two fully formed teeth, which she only discovered after she went to feed her for the first time.

Nerissa Woodward, whose daughter Emilia Harper Jaymes Bridge was born in December, told SWNS that even her doctors “hadn’t seen it before.”

When teeth are present at birth they are called “natal teeth,” which occurs in about one in every 2,000 births, according to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. The natal teeth are usually the infant’s primary teeth that have come in early, but they are often loose and can pose several problems for the child.

The teeth can interfere with breastfeeding and also pose a choking hazard if they are dislodged. Doctors may determine its safest to remove the teeth, as was the case with Woodward’s daughter.

“She had the teeth removed the hour after she was born,” Woodward told SWNS. “They used sugar water on their finger to loosen one and it came out and the other one fell out when she was being winded. She didn’t have to be put to sleep. But every time I show people the picture or say she was born with teeth, they are so stricken by it and are very confused as babies usually get teeth around 6 months old.”

Emilia had been born via C-section after doctors had determined that she was in the breech position. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and had no obvious health issues post-birth.

“I was incredibly shocked when I realized my little girl had been born with two teeth,” Woodward told the news outlet. “As soon as I noticed them I sent my partner to go and get a midwife because I just couldn’t believe it.”