Autism symptoms in adults and new virus surge, plus GLP-1 benefits

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
TOP 3:
- Autism spectrum in adults has commonly overlooked symptoms
- New viral strain causing brain fog spikes across US
- Weight-loss doctor shares how GLP-1s could ward off disease
MORE IN HEALTH
FAT BUT FIT – Researchers say being overweight could be less deadly than being too thin. Continue reading…
CARDIAC RISKS - Hidden causes of heart attacks are often overlooked or misdiagnosed, a recent study found. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)