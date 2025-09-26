Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Autism symptoms in adults and new virus surge, plus GLP-1 benefits

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- Autism spectrum in adults has commonly overlooked symptoms

- New viral strain causing brain fog spikes across US

- Weight-loss doctor shares how GLP-1s could ward off disease

Health NL 9-26

This week's top health stories included a new virus surge, GLP-1 benefits and common symptoms of autism in adults. (iStock)

FAT BUT FIT – Researchers say being overweight could be less deadly than being too thin. Continue reading…

CARDIAC RISKS - Hidden causes of heart attacks are often overlooked or misdiagnosed, a recent study found. Continue reading…

This article was written by Fox News staff.

