Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Austria, Croatia confirm first coronavirus cases

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Officials say it's likely US will have a coronavirus outbreakVideo

Officials say it's likely US will have a coronavirus outbreak

Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel speaks with Acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli about a possible pandemic.

Austria and Croatia are two of the latest countries to confirm cases of the novel coronavirus, which as of Tuesday has sickened more than 80,000 people globally and killed some 2,700.

Three cases were confirmed between the two countries, two in Austria and one in Croatia. The Associated Press, citing the Austrian public broadcaster ORF, reported that at least one of the two patients in Austria “involved a person from northern Italy,” which has recently experienced a surge in cases.

GLOBAL OUTBREAK CAUSES CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC FEARS AFTER CASES JUMP IN ITALY, SOUTH KOREA

Both patients are now isolated at a hospital in Innsbruck.

In Croatia, the country’s first case was confirmed Tuesday in a man who had recently traveled to Turin, Italy, as per The Associated Press.

"We have determined that we have the first patient who has been confirmed to have the virus," said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

AFGHANISTAN SEES FIRST CORONAVIRUS CASE AS NUMBERS SPIKE IN NEIGHBORING IRAN

He said it's a “younger man, with a mild form of the disease, he has been isolated and his condition is good.”

No other details were immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.