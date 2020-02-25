Austria, Croatia confirm first coronavirus cases

Austria and Croatia are two of the latest countries to confirm cases of the novel coronavirus, which as of Tuesday has sickened more than 80,000 people globally and killed some 2,700.

Three cases were confirmed between the two countries, two in Austria and one in Croatia. The Associated Press, citing the Austrian public broadcaster ORF, reported that at least one of the two patients in Austria “involved a person from northern Italy,” which has recently experienced a surge in cases.

Both patients are now isolated at a hospital in Innsbruck.

In Croatia, the country’s first case was confirmed Tuesday in a man who had recently traveled to Turin, Italy, as per The Associated Press.

"We have determined that we have the first patient who has been confirmed to have the virus," said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

He said it's a “younger man, with a mild form of the disease, he has been isolated and his condition is good.”

No other details were immediately available.

