Army nears 100% vaccination, claims only 1% refusal among troops

The U.S. Army has fully vaccinated about 97% of active-duty personnel

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Sherman: We would have had a higher vaccination rate if we didn't politicize the vaccine Video

Sherman: We would have had a higher vaccination rate if we didn't politicize the vaccine

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., says COVID has been politicized.

The U.S. Army reports that it nears a 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate among troops, claiming the service has faced pushback from 3,411 general officers. 

The active forces have recorded a 97% completion of vaccination regimen, with that number to hit 98% after additional troops complete their current booster regimen. 

The Pentagon in Aug. 2021 issued a vaccine mandate for the armed forces, with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordering each branch to fully vaccinate active duty, Guard and Reserve troops. Troops in various military branches had months to comply with the order, with each branch setting its own deadline to complete the regimen. 

    Many liberal pundits and columnist have attempted to belittle the unvaccinated.   (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

    FORT KNOX, KY - SEPTEMBER 09: Soldiers file paperwork before being administered their COVID-19 vaccinations by Army Preventative Medical Services on September 9, 2021 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. The Pentagon, with the support of military leaders and U.S. President Joe Biden, mandated COVID-19 vaccination for all military service members in early September. The Pentagon stresses inoculation from COVID-19 and other diseases to avoid outbreaks from impeding the fighting force of the US Military.  (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) ((Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images))

    Airmen assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing stand at attention, along with family and friends during a Call to Duty ceremony March 6, 2022 in Springfield, Ohio.  ((U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Colin Simpson))

The Army set its deadline for Dec. 15, 2021 by which point soldiers needed to have started a vaccination regimen or applied for an exemption. The Army has set a final deadline of June 30, 2022 to complete all components, including booster shots. 

AIR FORCE CADETS WHO REFUSED COVID VACCINE WILL GRADUATE, BUT WON'T RECEIVE COMMISSIONS

Army officials claimed the service only had to separate 669 soldiers out of the 3,411 official reprimands for refusing vaccine mandate, marking minimal pushback, but numbers provided to Fox News Digital by the Army show that 4,365 troops requested religious exemptions and 729 troops requested medical exemptions. 

Only 22 troops received medical exemptions and only 8 received religious exemptions, with about 3,000 further exemptions pending approval. 

CALIFORNIA SCHOOL DISTRICT REINSTATES INDOOR MASK MANDATE AMID INCREASED COVID CASES

The numbers only rose by 1% between March and May, but with almost all active-duty troops vaccinated, the number is not likely to move much more going forward. 

Those numbers only account for active-duty members. The Army is no longer releasing numbers for the Army Reserve or National Guard refusals and exemptions. 

Various state National Guards have pushed back against the orders, creating a tense standoff. Officials attempted to further pressure the troops by withholding their pay and barring them from training. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 